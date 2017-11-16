Blackpool Youth League match of the week: Lytham Junior Blues Under-14 1 Poulton FC 7

Poulton U14 made the most of being able to field a full side with a complete performance at Ballam Road.

Often struggling to field 11 players previously this season, Poulton looked strong with a full complement and had a hat-trick hero in Aaron Pope.

One of several players returning after injury to boost the Poulton side, man of the match Pope played just off the striker and was in top form.

The muddy pitch was a real leveller and Lytham found the going particularly heavy, though they were more competitive in the second half and were rewarded with a fine goal.

Their outstanding player Kai Hallum made one of many good runs down the right and crossed for Taylor Pinsent to head home.

Poulton had scored five by then and would add two more in a team display which delighted manager Parrish Cobb.

He said: “The pitch was a leveller but it was a brilliant team performance against a very decent Lytham side.”

The lethal corner kicks by the impressive Nico Cobb added to the Poulton attacking threat.

One of them was converted by centre-half Joe Medcalf, who went on to net a second.

Other scorers for Poulton were Ben Maude and Sol Mattata.

It’s three wins and three defeats now for Poulton, whose manager is happy with their start in adversity.

Boss Cobb added: “To be honest, we weren’t bothered when we were playing with 10 because the lads have great spiritand just enjoy to play.

“We won a game with 10 and we just got on with it, but with 11 we’ll give anyone a game.

“Lytham are a good set of lads, who kept going and played some decent football themselves.”

Their manager Paul Wright said: “We created chances but were outfought on the muddy pitch. I thought we’d be more competitive but they showed more determination in the first half. We competed better in the second half but they deserved to win.

“But we’re holding our own in this league and if we can stay around mid-table I’ll be pleased.”