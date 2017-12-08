Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: Squires Gate Reds Under-14s v FC Rangers

A goal midway through each half was enough for Squires Gate Reds Under-14 to defeat FC Rangers 2-0 in a closely-fought contest at Common Edge.

ddA goal midway through each half was enough for Squires Gate Reds Under-14 to defeat FC Rangers 2-0 in a closely-fought contest at Common Edge.

Shots and chances were few and far between as two determined defences and a boggy pitch made attacking play difficult.

But both managers agreed that the Reds deserved their victory despite some outstanding goalkeeping by Rangers’ Logan Hunston.

Striker Charlie Strachan broke the deadlock when the ball came in from out wide.

His first effort was superbly saved by Hunston at close range but Strachan was not to be denied and pounced on the rebound.

Gate succeeded in keeping Rangers’ opportunities to a premium and sealed victory when good passing play brought about their second goal.

The ball fell to Ben Stevely in space and his shot from the corner of the box bounced over the keeper.

The Reds consolidated their lead well, allowing Rangers barely a shot on goal as they saw out the game.

Assistant manager Nick Withers took charge of the Rangers side in the absence of Colin Cardwell, and although he was disappointed in his side’s performance he is encouraged by the season so far.

He said: “We started OK but our heads dropped after the first goal and we started to over-complicate it.

“We are doing OK and are third in the table but we would like to finish higher than that.”

Gate manager Joshua Strachan is also pleased with the campaign so far, saying: “We are going well and are mid-table with games in hand. We had our best run in the county cup (to the fourth round) and are aiming for top-four in the league, maybe even third.

“It was a good end-to-end game against FC Rangers and quite close but we deserved to win.

Hunston was the Rangers man of the match, while right-back Tom Smith was the Squires Gate choice.