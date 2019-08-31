LIVE UPDATES: Lincoln City 0 Fleetwood Town 0

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton during the pre-match warm-up
Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton during the pre-match warm-up
Share this article
0
Have your say

Fleetwood Town are hoping to make it two wins in a row at Lincoln City today.

Can Joey Barton’s side build on last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Accrington at Sincil Bank today? Find out by following our live blog below.