LIVE UPDATES: Fleetwood Town 1 Oxford United 1: Paddy Madden opens the scoring for Town but Moore equalises Kyle Dempsey Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Fleetwood Town are aiming to maintain their unbeaten home record against Oxford United today. Can Joey Barton's men keep that record up today? Find out by following our live blog below: Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing says they have nothing to lose this season Coventry City v Blackpool LIVE: Team news, action and reaction from Seasiders' trip to St Andrew's