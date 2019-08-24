LIVE UPDATES: Fleetwood Town 1 Accrington Stanley 0: Paddy Madden's goal gives Fleetwood Town a 1-0 lead at the break

Ash Hunter in action for Town
Ash Hunter in action for Town
Share this article
0
Have your say

Fleetwood Town are looking to maintain their unbeaten home record against Accrington Stanley today.

Can Joey Barton's side make it three unbeaten at Highbury today? Find out by following our live blog below: