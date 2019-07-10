Lewie Coyle: Return to Fleetwood Town no easy option

Lewie Coyle is bidding to win promotion with Fleetwood Town and insists joining the club on loan for a third time was not the easy option.

The right-back Coyle first joined Town on a season-long loan from Leeds United in 2017-18 before returning last season.

That saw utilised in a number of positions; central midfield, left-back, right-back and in a back three.

Coyle only has a year left on his contract with Leeds but he is at back at Highbury after agreeing an initial six-month loan.

His arrival follows on from the signings of Paul Coutts, Danny Andrew and Josh Morris.

“It sounds daft but it makes perfect sense for me to come back,” Coyle said.

“We had a few conversations about things moving forward and I jumped at the chance when they made it apparent they wanted me back.

“It is never easy going into a building when you don’t know people so of course it makes it easy when I’ve done it two seasons previous.

“But it is not as if I come here because it is the easy option.

“I know the staff, the lads, the way of playing and it is an exciting club to be at.

“We did not finish where we wanted to be last season for a number of reasons but the recruitment already has really excited me.

“They have brought some great faces in and that shows where the club are feeling and how they want to go moving forward. There are exciting times ahead.

“I think the additions we have brought in will help catapult us to the next level and push to get promoted out of this league.”

n Fitness is the focus for Fleetwood Town defender Ash Eastham at their pre-season training camp in Portugal this week.

The 28-year-old got 45 minutes under his belt alongside triallist Peter Clarke, the former Blackpool centre-half, in the 1-0 win over National League side Wrexham last Friday.

Clarke, who spent the last three seasons with Oldham Athletic, did not join Eastham on the plane.

He and fellow triallist keeper Matt Gilks, another former Bloomfield Road favourite, have stayed at Poolfoot Farm.

Friday’s matchwinner Michael Fowler and youngsters, Eddie Clarke, Barry Baggley and Dan Mooney secured places on the plane.

Also in Vilamoura is latest signing Jordan Rossiter, while boxer Tony Bellew watched a session.

Eastham said: “I’m feeling good, really good. The lads are looking great as a whole.

“They’ve all come back in pretty good shape, which always helps move things along quickly and progress faster as a team.”

“The manager wants to get into a routine of doing some pre-breakfast workouts, which is why we did a gym circuit around 7am.

“We had a bit of a run and a workout which always gets you going early in the morning.

“Then, we had breakfast as a team and then prepared for the next session.

“We’ve been working on a few things in training so far, mainly technical aspects due to us only having returned to training a week ago.

“So, it’s important to get the fitness back into our bodies and start working on the technical aspects of our game, including work on the shape of our team, as a unit.”