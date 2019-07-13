Lewie Coyle is Fleetwood Town’s man of many positions

Lewie Coyle joked that Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has plans to field him as a striker and a goalkeeper this season after his previous stints at Highbury.

Leeds United’s 23-year-old joined Town for a third loan spell last week and was straight on the plane to their pre-season tour in Portugal.

Coyle is set to play his first pre-season game as Town face an as yet unnamed opposition in the Algarve today.

He ended last season with the captaincy but played in a number of other positions after Wes Burns started to nail down the right-back and right wing-back roles.

With Burns having starting Town’s pre-season by playing in both positions during the 1-0 win over Wrexham, it appears the Welshman will be focused on a defensive role again.

Coyle admitted his role for the new season was something he had already spoken about with Barton.

He said: “We had a few jokes that there was only striker or in goal that I did not play last year,

“I spoke to him (Barton) numerous times in the summer and had a big chat when I left.

“I have enjoyed my time with all the coaching staff and the lads as I always do.

“We had a few conversations about things moving forward and I jumped at the chance when they made it apparent they wanted me back.”

The Portugal trip gives Coyle a chance to reacquaint himself with Town’s squad as well as meet new boys, Paul Coutts, Danny Andrew, Josh Morris and Jordan Rossiter.

He said: “The pre-season tour is a good chance to integrate with the new lads.

“I always look after myself in the off season; I think, as a professional, that is very important – then you come back and you are ready to go.

“I’ve enjoyed my time off after a long season but I’m looking forward to getting going.”