Legends and Highfield Social turn on the style for Sharpstyle and Ryan

Blackpool’s hugely successful Sharpstyle Boxing Club is to receive a welcome cash boost with the help of some Fylde coast football greats and a big-hearted fundraiser.

‘Big Ry’ (Ryan Smith) is renowned for organising star-studded sporting spectaculars to raise money for charities and worthy causes.

Ry’s latest all-star attraction over Easter was designed to boost Sharpstyle, the hugely successful Bagot Street gym with a habit of production national junior champions.

The match between Ry’s Legends side and Highfield Social at AFC Blackpool was designed to raise funds to help the club’s boxers earn more glory for the Fylde coast and fufil their potential.

The Legends side was littered with former professionals but it was Highfield Social who won 4-2, though what mattered was that around £1,700 has so far been raised for Sharpstyle.

Brett Ormerod and Trevor Sinclair were among the Legends’ ranks and Ry gave special mention to those who travelled from outside the Fylde to take part.

He told The Gazette: “Keigan Parker came down from Scotland, and Kevin Sharp and Frank Sinclair were just two others who travelled a distance. Thanks also to our sponsors and to everyone who helped us to raise money.”