Leasing.com Trophy draw for Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town have been drawn at home to Accrington Stanley or Bolton Wanderers in the northern quarter-finals of the Leasing.com Trophy.

Stanley and Bolton will play their second-round tie next Tuesday.

Fleetwood have already met Stanley in the group stage of the competition, when Accrrington beat Town 2-1 at Wham Stadium on their way to winning the group.

The quarter-finals are due to be played in the week commencing January 6.

FULL DRAW Northern section: Salford City v Port Vale, Scunthorpe United v Manchester City Under-21, Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City U21, Fleetwood v Accrington Stanley or Bolton Wanderers

Southern Section: Walsall v Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers v Stevenage, Newport County v MK Dons, Exeter City v Ipswich Town