League One news: Doncaster Rovers eye Scarborough Athletic goalkeeper | Rochdale midfielder announces retirement from football | Portsmouth defender set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines

Here is all the latest news from across League One on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Sunderland midfielder Grant Leadbitter has opened up about scattering his Dad's ashes on the Stadium of Light pitch.

Blackpool's Armand Gnanduillet competing with Portsmouth's Jack Whatmough

The 33-year-old returned to his boyhood club in January and helped the Black Cats to a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on his debut at the weekend.

However, Leadbitter's homecoming goes far deeper than just his love Sunderland

“My Dad used to love (Marco) Gabbiadini, Gatesy (Eric Gates). He used to speak about Jimmy Montgomery, Bobby Kerr. When he passed away I got in touch with a few of his favourite players and they carried his coffin. Monty was one. I saw Monty on Saturday. Every time I see him I’m grateful.

"“So the connection is deep, deep in the family. It will always be. That’s what my Dad wanted, where he wanted to be."

Former Leeds United and Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom has held talks with Hibernian over becoming the club's new manager.

The 41-year-old has been out of work since a poor four-month spell at Elland Road ended last June.

Heckingbottom left Barnsley after two years in charge, in which he guided them into the Championship via the play-offs in 2016.

He also won the Johnstone's Paint Trophy, now known as the EFL Trophy, in the same season.

Doncaster Rovers are among a host of Football League clubs tracking Scarborough Athletic goalkeeper Tommy Taylor.

Taylor, once a trainee at Sheffield Wednesday, has helped The Seadogs to 5th in Evo Stik Premier, despite only being promoted this season.

The 26-year-old collected the club's Player of the Year award last season, however interest from the Football League brings a different kind of recognition.

And Doncaster, alongside Coventry City, are named as two of clubs chasing his signature.

Rochdale midfielder and two-time cancer survivor Joe Thompson has announced his retirement from football.

Thompson will attend Saturday's game against Coventry City to bid farewell to supporters, where fans are encouraged to applaud in the 15th minute - Thompson's squad number.

"My decision to retire is one of the hardest I've ever made," he said.

"I have battled through some of life's hardest challenges and have managed to overcome them. However, I've pushed my body to the absolute limit.

"My mind has grown stronger but with the intense treatment my body has had to endure over the last six years it is no longer able to perform to the demands of the professional game."

Bristol Rovers manager Graham Coughlan believes new signing Jonson Clarke-Harris is a “top player” after holding off competition from Sunderland, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town on deadline day.

As confirmed by Coventry City boss Mark Robins, the trio launched an enquiry for the 24-year-old, however he decided on a move to the Memorial Stadium.

The striker fell out-of-favour at the Ricoh Arena and was dropped to the bench for his last seven Coventry games. Nevertheless, Coughlan is delighted to have Clarke-Harris on board.

He said: “Jonson is a player that I have worked with before and someone who I believe is a top player at this level.”

Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a MRI scan revealed damage to his articular cartilage in his knee.

The Pompey academy graduate limped off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers and underwent a scan yesterday to receive a full diagnosis.

Devastatingly for Portsmouth, the scan showed he requires microfracture surgery, meaning he is likely to be long-term absentee as the promotion race from League One intensifies.

Luton Town interim manager Mick Harford and striker James Collins have been nominated for the EFL League One manager and player of the month award for January.

Harford has taken the reigns after Nathan Jones’ departure to Stoke City – stretching the club’s unbeaten league run to 18 matches.

And after gaining 10 points from a possible 12 last month – where Collins scored six goals in five matches – the pair have been recognised for their fine form

Plymouth’s Derek Adams, Charlton's Lee Bowyer and Scunthorpe’s Stuart McCall are also up for the monthly manager accolade.

Barnsley’s Jacob Brown, Walsall’s Andy Cook and Plymouth’s Ruben Lameiras rival Brown for the player award.

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has criticised VAR – believing there was a clear foul in the build-up to Wolves’ winner in their FA Cup fourth round replay last night.

Ivan Cavaleiro’s 62nd-minute strike proved decisive for the Premier League side having initially trailed 2-1 during the first-half – and Ricketts strongly feels the goal shouldn’t have stood because of a foul on Omar Beckles by Adama Traore.

"I still think it's a foul,” Ricketts told the Shropshire Star. “I've not seen every angle back that VAR use, but from my point of view it's 100 per cent a foul.

"You can't have two arms around our player's waist and pull him to one side. I'm not sure what angles VAR saw back.I saw it with my own eyes, if VAR had my angle then it's a foul. It's not a goal in any way, shape or form.

“If we’re going to have video technology, let’s get it right.”