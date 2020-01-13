Phil Parkinson has confirmed that Sunderland are not pursuing a deal for Gary Madine. (Sunderland Echo)

League One club receives takeover BLOW as third-tier boss linked with SHOCK Spain switch - gossip

The January transfer window is 13 days old but rumours are still circulating around League One clubs and potential deals.

Here, we’ve rounded up all of of the latest third-tier transfer gossip and rumour – with news from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett is reported to be eager to bring Barnsley defender Dimitri Cavare to Fratton Park to aid their promotion assault. (The News)

1. Centre back linked with Fratton Park switch

Kenny Jackett says no Pompey incomings or outgoings are imminent following an early flurry of business. (The News)

2. However, Pompeys boss has provided an update

GACP Sports wont be launching a takeover of Sunderland AFC - having been approached over a possible deal. (Sunderland Echo)

3. Sunderland takeover latest

Sheffield United have made two centre-halves their top priorities during this months transfer window, with Ipswich Towns Luke Woolfenden understood to be among the players they are monitoring. (The Star)

4. Blades target centre back

