League One and Two news and rumours: Sunderland owed £300k for former player | Mick Harford slams Luton display | Plymouth sack Derek Adams ahead of relegation decider

Here's the latest news and rumours from League One and League Two on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Daniel Giruado has revealed Newell's Old Boys owe Sunderland $300,000 for former striker Nacho Scocco.

Giruado said Old Boys failed to profit on the Argentine when he was sold to River Plate in 2017 because they still owed money over his 2014 transfer from the Black Cats.

He said: "They sold Scocco and did not recover a single peso of what Newell’s spent and we owe $300,000 to Sunderland for a fee that expires on September 30 of this year. The situations are unusual.

"The best that could be done is to ask for help and recognise the mistakes. Here nobody accuses them of being thieves, nobody accuses them of anything, without proof they can not.

"But it seems to me that it would be convenient to recognise reality, although I do not think they will."

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips believes his side were beaten by the best team in League One in Barnsley on Saturday.

The Seasiders briefly threatened an upset against the promotion-chasing Tykes when Harry Pritchard's deflected effort handed them an early lead.

But Barnsley levelled through Cauley Woodrow before Liam Lindsay headed home the winner to send the Tykes four points clear to third place.

You can read what McPhillips told the Blackpool Gazette HERE.

Luton Town boss Mick Harford has slammed his side’s display in the 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion - labelling it the worst performance of his tenure.

The Hatters were closing in on promotion to the Championship with James Collins' first-half goal.

However, Lucas Akins’ second-half double condemned Town to a second loss in four games, who now sit level on points with second place Barnsley.

You can read Harford's damning verdict via Luton Today HERE.

Plymouth Argyle have sacked manager Derek Adams with just one game of the season remaining.

Adams had been in charge since June 2015 and in that time led the Pilgrims to promotion from League One and seventh-place finish last term.

However, no wins in eight games has seen the club drop to just one point above the relegation zone after Saturday's 5-1 defeat at Accrington Stanley.

First-team coach Kevin Nancekivell will take charge for this weekend crunch match against fellow relegation candidates Scunthorpe United.

In League Two, Leeds United could land Forest Green Rovers forward Reece Brown for just £70,000.

A source close to the player has told Football Insider that the compensation fee for the 23-year-old could be as little as £70,000.

Brown is out of contract at the end of the season, with Marcelo Bielsa's side set to rival a host of other clubs for his signature.

The former England under-20 has bagged 10 goals, though it is his 14 assists this season that has caught the eye.