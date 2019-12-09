All the latest transfer news from around the web.

League One and Two clubs eye BIG January deals as one club loses a staggering £1.4 million - gossip

It’s nearly January, which means League One and Two clubs are eyeing transfer deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest EFL transfer rumours.

Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is hoping to extend the loan deal of 20-year-old winger Thibaud Verlinden from Stoke City. (The Bolton News)

Sunderland have been linked with a January loan move for West Bromwich Albion striker Rayhaan Tulloch alongside Leeds United and Newcastle United. (Sunderland Echo)

Chris Beech says he is working very hard on lining up January transfer targets as he eyes a mid-season shake-up at Carlisle United. (News and Star)

Portsmouth goalkeeper Luke McGee, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, has been given permission to leave Fratton Park in January. (The News)

