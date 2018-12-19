League 1 and 2 news LIVE: Blackburn Rovers striker wanted by a host of League One and Two clubs | Ayr owner opens about interest in £500k Sunderland-linked striker | Bradford City star ruled out for 'six or seven' weeks

Blackburn Rovers striker wanted by a host of League One and Two clubs | Ayr owner opens about interest in 500k Sunderland-linked striker |Bradford City star ruled out for 'six or seven' weeks
Blackburn Rovers striker wanted by a host of League One and Two clubs | Ayr owner opens about interest in 500k Sunderland-linked striker |Bradford City star ruled out for 'six or seven' weeks
0
Have your say

Transfer talks continues to hit the headlines in League One and Two - and we've got it covered.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.