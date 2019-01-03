League 1 and 2 news and rumours: Peterborough United sign Sheffield United left-back | All the latest in and outs across the two divisions

0
Have your say

It's day three of the January window - and some League One and Two clubs have already begun their transfer business.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.

League 1 and 2 news and rumours: Sunderland owner denies Peterborough winger bid | Championship club table bid for Bradford City star | Peterborough and Luton interest in Huddersfield midfielder

League 1 and 2 news and rumours: Sunderland owner denies Peterborough winger bid | Championship club table bid for Bradford City star | Peterborough and Luton interest in Huddersfield midfielder