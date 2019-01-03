League 1 and 2 news and rumours: Peterborough United sign Sheffield United left-back | All the latest in and outs across the two divisions Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say It's day three of the January window - and some League One and Two clubs have already begun their transfer business. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. League 1 and 2 news and rumours: Sunderland owner denies Peterborough winger bid | Championship club table bid for Bradford City star | Peterborough and Luton interest in Huddersfield midfielder AFC Fylde defender hopes he has impressed Blackpool boss acknowledges players may be available for the right fee