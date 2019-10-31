Latest Carabao Cup odds with Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City fancied to make progress after quarter-final draw

Manchester City are priced as evens favourites to win the Carabao Cup following today’s quarter final draw.

Holders City face a last-eight trip to League One Oxford United.

Neighbours Manchester United are second favourites, priced a 7/2 by Sky Bet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side stuuned Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to set up a home quarter-final with League Two Colchester United.

Liverpool are 9/2 third favourites after being drawn away to Aston Villa.

Everton – who face a home tie against Leicester – are priced at 10/1.

Odds in full: Manchester City – 1/1, Manchester United – 7/2, Liverpool – 9/2, Leicester – 9/1, Everton – 10/1, Aston Villa – 25/1, Oxford – 250/1, Colchester – 500/1.