Junior Gazette: Race is on to clinch league title for Liverpool FC and Manchester City

By Junior Gazette reporter Matthew Salisbury.

Since the season started, this has been the big question: Who will win the Premier League?

The title race has been dramatic so far and it will be tight! City are in the lead and both teams a game left to play, but it is tight at the top with just one point between them. The teams will have to fight significantly hard to win the Premier League.

For now, the record breaking Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer, Mane is second so it is likely that there will be some greed by the two Liverpool forwards because they want to beat each other.

The world’s most expensive defender, Van Dijk, improved significantly since he came to Liverpool and has been especially solid this season, he has also scored more goals in the Premier League than last season. In the 2017\18 campaign he didn’t score any Premier League goals. However, this season he’s bagged eight.

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold have also performed fabulously for Liverpool FC providing crosses for the forwards and defending superbly.

Alisson has been a great signing. Most saves he makes look fairly easy, his positioning makes it seem so effortless, and he always seems to be in the right place at the right time.

Even though one of City’s star men, Kevin De Bruyne, has been injured most of the season, they have battled hard and have a good chance of winning the title.

One of the teams will break the record for most points without winning the Premier League, currently held by Manchester United who had 89 points in the 1988\89 season and came second.

Manchester City are currently on 95 points, whereas Liverpool are on 94.

In the Liverpool versus Huddersfield game on April 26, a record was broken, the point gap between the two teams was the largest in Premier

League history, prior to the game there was a point gap of 74, after the game there was a gap of 77 points.

Who wins the Premier League will be decided by the final game Liverpool and Man City will play.

I predict that City will beat Brighton 1-0 thanks to a league-winning goal from Aguero.

I think Liverpool will win 3-1 thanks to a Mane hat-trick. If I predict correctly, Man City will win the 2018/19 Premier League title. As a Liverpool fan, I hope I’ve predicted wrongly.