Josh Morris so pleased to see Ash Hunter fulfilling potential at Fleetwood Town

Ash Hunter was just starting his Fleetwood career when Josh Morris was last at Highbury – and Town’s new signing is pleased to see him fulfilling his potential.

Hunter, 23, was still in his teens when Morris was last at Town on loan from Blackburn in the 2014-15 season.

Jack Sowerby and Hunter both signed for Town from non-league that season.

They are now the club’s longest-serving players and Morris, 27, is pleased by their development into senior professionals during his time away at Bradford and Scunthorpe.

Morris could be in direct competition with Hunter for a wide role when the season begins at Peterborough on August 3.

He said: “We were having a laugh in the changing room about it.

“Ash was 19 when I was last here, which makes us seem old.

“It is great to see he and Jack are still here, doing well and making a career of it.”

What else has developed since Morris was last at the club is Town’s multi-million pound Poolfoot Farm training base.

The complex was completed in 2016 and Morris added: “It is a huge (difference). It is an amazing set-up and it would not look out of place in the Championship.

“When I left the 4G had just been opened, I think, and the rest of it was all scrubland.

“To come back here after that time, see it and work here is unreal.”

Fleetwood’s Carabao Cup first-round tie away to Championship club Nottingham Forest has been confirmed for Tuesday, August 13, with a 7.45pm kick-off.