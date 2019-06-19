Josh Morris leaves Scunthorpe United and joins Fleetwood Town on a two year deal

Fleetwood Town have handed Josh Morris the number 11 shirt after he left Scunthorpe United to return to Highbury and sign a two-year deal

A host of other League One sides were interested in the 27-year-old winger but Town have won the race to bring Morris back to the Fylde coast on a free transfer.

Morris was part of Town’s 2014 League Two play-off winning side during his first loan spell at Fleetwood under Graham Alexander.

Blackburn Rovers then loaned Morris back to Fleetwood for the whole of the following season.

Morris takes the no. 11 shirt vacated by Bobby Grant in January.

He joins another ex-Town man Danny Andrew in returning to Highbury this summer.

And Barton hopes the capture of the duo excites the Cod Army before league fixtures are released tomorrow morning.

Barton said: "We are delighted to welcome Josh back to Highbury. He has been an outstanding League One player for a number of years and comes to us following a very successful period of his career at Scunthorpe.

“I’m sure this signing – along with the capture of Danny Andrew – will excite the fans as we head towards the start of pre-season. We look forward to seeing both make a huge impact on our squad.”