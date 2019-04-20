Jordan Thompson disappointed Blackpool couldn't get all three points at Scunthorpe

Jordan Thompson spoke of his disappointment after Blackpool were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw away at Scunthorpe United on Good Friday.

The Seasiders dominated for large swathes of the match and produced 16 attempts on goal, but were unable to find that all-important final touch.

It means Pool have now failed to find the back of the net is 18 of their matches this season.

“I think we started off very good, first half we were brilliant," Thompson said. "We moved the ball about and I don’t think they could get near us.

“We had a little bit of a 10-minute period in the first half where we were sloppy, perhaps we had too much time on the ball.

“But it definitely should have been three points. We had the chances to put away but we just weren’t clinical.

“But I thought the boys were brilliant, they put a great shift in.

“When you don’t score you let teams back in. They had their best spell in the last 10 minutes when they were throwing everything at it.

“I think our boys were getting a little bit tired towards the end but we always knew they’d have a spell. It was tough but we got the point.

“Their keeper Jak Alnwick, I know him from Rangers and he was brilliant for them.

“But we also have to take our hats off to Chris (Mafoumbi) because it was some save from him at the end to keep us in it.

“It was just one of those days where it wouldn’t fall right for us and wouldn’t go in the back of the net. It was frustrating but you get games like that.

“I thought our midfield were brilliant getting in behind their two central midfielders and did a bit of damage.

“But we just couldn’t find that final pass or final shot to get the goal we deserved.

“The boys were moving it one and two-touch in the first half and we were creating chances.

“At Bloomfield it’s not the best at the minute but to be honest it’s the same for most grounds in League One at this time of year. It was nice to see a bit of grass.”