John Hills won't look beyond this week as AFC Fylde caretaker boss

AFC Fylde caretaker boss John Hills has put aside any talk of taking the manager’s job at Mill Farm on a permanent basis.

The former Blackpool defender took charge of Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round qualifying victory against Peterborough Sports alongside former team-mate Brett Ormerod.

For Hills, who first took training alongside Ormerod on Thursday, it is a return to the club where he ended his playing career in 2010-11 and served as player-coach.

Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite suggested his search for Dave Challinor’s replacement continues, thanking Hills and Ormerod for their part in the club’s “transition”.

Asked on Saturday if he would be interested in remaining involved with the Coasters, Hills told BBC Radio Lancashire: “I love football. It’s my passion and it’s all I’ve ever done, so you never know.

“We will see what happens but my focus is on what will happen this week.”

Hills and Ormerod will now continue taking training as normal in preparation for Saturday’s trip to Boreham Wood.

Haythornthwaite did, however, tell The Gazette last week he is hoping to make a formal announcement of the club’s permanent new boss in the coming days.

“I spoke to the chairman and he was a bit gutted about what he had to do with the last manager,” Hills added.

“We started from there because he needed someone to take the team while he sorts it all out. I was happy to offer my services and bring Brett in as well.

“We’ve taken a look at the recent games and have tried to implement a few things, which we managed to do on Saturday which was great.

“My focus is on what the chairman has asked me to do. He mentioned the game on Saturday and the game next week, so that’s my focus at the minute. I will put everything I can into that and take it from there.”

Hills had three spells at Blackpool between 1994 and 2008, later returning as youth coach. He also played for Fleetwood Town from 2008-10.

The 41-year-old is being aided in the role by Seasiders great Ormerod, who made 215 league appearances in two spells at Blackpool between 1997 and 2012, scoring 61 times and becoming the only player to score for the club in each of the top four divisions.

Ormerod, who turned 42 on Friday, also played for Southampton in the Premier League.

While Hills refused to be drawn on his future involvement with the Coasters, he did say coaching is what he intends to do going forwards.

He said: “I retired early from football at 31 but I’ve been fortunate to work under some great manager.

“I learnt a lot from the likes of Micky Mellon and Ian Holloway during my career, so I’ve been really lucky.

“I think my strength is out on the grass with the lads and I think I can improve this team and I think I can improve a lot of individuals as well. I’m looking forward to doing that over the next week because it’s a good set of players.”

The Coasters eased into the first round of the FA Cup proper with a 6-1 thrashing of Peterborough Sports.

Danny Rowe got back among the goals with a hat-trick, while Matty Kosylo, Nick Haughton and Dan Bradley also got in on the act.

“It was a great feeling, it’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Hills said of the victory. “The last couple of days couldn’t have gone any better, because the lads are buying into what we’re trying to do.

“It worked on the pitch and some of the goals we scored came as a result of stuff we have worked on, which makes it even more sweeter. We’ve still got loads of work to do with them but it’s been brilliant so far.”