John Hills and Brett Ormerod take charge of AFC Fylde for FA Cup tie

AFC Fylde have appinted former Blackpool duo John Hills and Brett Ormerod as caretaker bosses ahead of this afternoon's FA Cup tie against Peterborough Sports.

READ MORE: Fylde hoping to make permanent appointment next week

Hills returns to the club where he ended his playing career in 2010-11 and served as player-coach.

The former left-back, 41, had three spells at Blackpool between 1994 and 2008, later returning as youth coach. He also played for Fleetwood Town from 2008-10.

Hills will be aided in the role by Seasiders great Ormerod, who made 215 league appearances in two spells at Blackpool between 1997 and 2012, scoring 61 times and becoming the only player to score for the club in each of the top four divisions.

Ormerod, who turned 42 on Friday, also played for Southampton in the Premier League.

The duo have taken charge of training during the build-up to today's game and Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite said: "I’m really grateful to both John and Brett for coming in and helping us this week. Whilst our search for a new manager continues, they are playing a vital part in the transition, starting with a very important game today.”

The announcement of Hills and Ormerod's appointment had been expected on Thursday but was delayed until this morning.

Fylde face Southern Premier League club Peterborough Sports in the FA Cup's fourth qualifying round this afternoon, with a 3pm kick-off.

The sacking of manager Dave Challinor and his assistant Colin Woodthorpe last Saturday left Fylde with no obvious candidate to step up until a new manager is appointed.

Owner Haythornthwaite told The Gazette that he hopes to make a permanent appointment ahead of next weekend's return to National League action at Boreham Wood.