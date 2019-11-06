Joey Barton warns: Young Fleetwood Town players must learn fast

Head coach Joey Barton believes Saturday’s shock 2-1 defeat at Bolton Wanderers must form part of a learning curve for his Fleetwood Town side.

Town were only the second side to lose to Bolton this season and gifted the hosts their opening goal as Harry Souttar’s back-pass was picked off by Chris O’Grady, who rounded keeper Alex Cairns to score.

Fleetwood are still a young side but Barton believes they need to learn quickly. He said: “That’s football – goals change games. That’s got to be part of our learning.

“We’ve rectified the issues of last year in terms of knocking off the weaker teams in the division at home – we’ve become quite efficient at that.

“I thought after the opening-day win at Peterborough, and after some of the flashes we showed, that we’d moved in the right direction away from home.

“ Maybe that’s a part of my learning as a coach. I need to go away from home with a different strategy, a different plan. So it’s not just the players who need to have a good look at themselves, it’s me as a coach.”

The Town boss is desperate for his players to cut out the inconsistencies and build on an encouraging start to the campaign, though their attacking style has at times left them open at the back.

He added: “I try to play attacking football everywhere and maybe I need to adjust strategy.

“I’m trying to keep the heat off my players but you just can’t do some of the things we’re doing. We’re a group that is learning.

“We have some young players and we’ve got to accept that, as difficult as that is for me and the coaches. We have to accept that they’re learning lessons. Unfortunately, we learn them in a very harsh manner.

“If we don’t learn them quickly, we’re going to let a fantastic opportunity to do some wonderful things slip from our grasp.”

Barton is due to attend a court hearing in Sheffield today before standing trial for actual bodily harm.

Fleetwood attacker Dan Mooney has been named in the Wales Under-21 squad for their European Championship qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Wrexham on November 19.