Joey Barton wants team spirit of Eddie Jones' England at Fleetwood Town

Joey Barton says that embracing the squad ethic of Eddie Jones and his England rugby union team has helped Fleetwood Town to enjoy a high-flying season.

With competition for places red-hot in a successful side, head coach Barton knows it is difficult to keep all the players happy.

Barton said: “We all watched the England v All Blacks game and saw what teamship is.

“They were two phenomenal teams: one hungry , ambitious, disciplined, organised, executing a gameplan and working for each other.

“We showed our lads a clip during the week of Eddie Jones talking about modern rugby being a 23-man game.

“It’s not about people being dropped, it’s about your role altering and our lads are mindful of that.”

The Town boss often stresses that no one man is bigger than the team or project.

He added: “There are going to be lads who aren’t playing who are going to help us to really do things as a football club.

“The 11 chosen to start all know that they may not all be on the pitch at the end if we are trying to win a game or do something tactically and they accept that.

“I don’t think we’ve got one side and say that’s our team every week.

“We are very fortunate in that we have some very good players, young players and senior players, and competition for places, and that’s why we are where we are in the table.”

Ched Evans found himself on the bench against Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday but came on for the second half and scored the only goal.