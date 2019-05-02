Joey Barton says he 'must learn to drive better' after the Fleetwood Town boss was slapped with a six month driving ban.

The 36-year-old, who is based in Widnes, was first caught driving his Mercedes SUV over the 70mph speed limit at 88mph on the westbound carriageway of the M56 on October 20 last year.

Then, on December 5, he exceeded the 30mph speed limit on the A5080 in Widnes by clocking up a speed of 45mph.

Solicitors representing the former footballer appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court on April 18 where he pleaded guilty to both offences.

Warrington Magistrates Court confirmed that information and that a separate charge from January 18 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle was withdrawn.

Due to Barton's 'repeat offending' he was disqualified from driving for six months and fined a total of £999.

That sum was a combination of two fines of £333 and £666.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £66.

But the Town head coach says being unable to drive will not stop him travelling to Fleetwood to fulfil his role as head coach due to car sharing with his coaches Clint Hill and Andy Mangan and adviser Eddy Jennings.

You have to exceed 11 points on your license to be hit with a disqualification and the Town boss joked that he now has more than Premier League basement side Huddersfield Town.

How will his driving ban impact his role?

He said: "It is just an inconvenience.

"Unfortunately speed cameras on the motorway, temporary speed cameras on the motorway and if you go slightly above them you tot up points.

"I have been unfortunate in terms of I have more points than Huddersfield this season when it comes to driving which has lead to a sabbatical from the road.

"I don't like driving anyway and we share a car share school with Clint Hill, Andy Mangan and Eddy Jennings.

"I have invested wisely enough to be able to afford a driver so we have got somebody driving us at the minute and it means I do not need to worry about totting up points on the road.

"I must learn to drive better.

"That is the takeout.

"That (driving) amongst other things I must get better at."