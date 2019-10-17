Joey Barton says biggest team couldn't humble Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town have had two weeks to dwell on their first home league defeat for eight months – but boss Joey Barton told his squad not to be too down on themselves after going toe-to-toe with the “big boys” of the division.

Town return to Highbury action against Burton Albion on Saturday a fortnight after losing to League One leaders Ipswich Town by the only goal.

Head coach Barton said: “I’m gutted we couldn’t get a positive result for our fans, who were brilliant, but that’s the top team in the division and we haven’t shirked the challenge.

“They are the big boys in the division with the biggest budget and there ain’t much in it. We turned up and had a right good go.

“At the start of season you are hoping to have these kind of games at this level against clubs that are massive compared to us. We didn’t have this last year.

“The players are disappointed because they know can play a lot better.

“It was probably the poorest we’ve played for 90 minuted but you have to give the opponent credit – they were better than us in the second half.

“It will be interesting to see if one of use in the pack can chase Ipswich down and not make it as straightforward for them but they are the team to catch. They deservedly sit at the top of the table for a reason.”