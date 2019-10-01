Joey Barton’s praise for Fleetwood Town players following victory at Shrewsbury Town

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton admitted his players had passed a difficult test at the weekend.

Town moved up to third in League One on the back of a 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury Town.

Callum Lang’s own goal had given the visitors the lead at half-time, having withstood Shrewsbury pressure in the opening half.

Second-half goals from Josh Morris and Paddy Madden then wrapped up a welcome three points ahead of this weekend’s game against leaders Ipswich Town.

Barton said: “They are unbeaten at home to start the season so Sam (Ricketts, Shrewsbury boss) has a good side there.

“I thought, second half, we were efficient in the way we went about our business.

“They are a good side and they are going to have spells in the game; when you have the talent they have, you’re going to have to be on your guard.

“You know we’re going to have a spell, and the way the lads are playing at the minute, we can be really efficient and ruthless.”

While Barton was happy with the clean sheet, he was also pleased with the way Morris contributed to Town’s goalscoring.

His goal on Saturday took him to four so far this season, two behind Madden in the club’s goalscoring chart.

“Josh isn’t a renowned centre-forward,” Barton said.

“He’s got desire and the ability to score goals; sometimes he has to do a couple of different roles because that’s part of playing football.

“We know we can free him up, especially when we have Ched (Evans) up there who gives you that focal point.”