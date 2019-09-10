Joey Barton rules out bringing free agents to Fleetwood Town

Joey Barton said he will not be recruiting any free agents as he spoke of his satisfaction with Fleetwood Town’s summer transfer business.

The transfer window closed a week ago but Town could add to their 10 summer signings by recruiting free agents.

But after bringing in Danny Andrew, Peter Clarke, Paul Coutts, Ched Evans, Matt Gilks and Josh Morris on permanent deals and completing the loan signings of Lewie Coyle (Leeds United), Jimmy Dunne (Burnley), Jordan Rossiter (Rangers) and Harry Souttar (Stoke City), the Town boss says his shopping is done.

Asked if he would be looking at free agents, Barton answered simply: “No.”

The head coach is satisfied with his squad, having paid his first transfer fee to bring in striker Evans from Sheffield United for £240,000.

Town are fourth in League One after seven games, and after Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Oxford United Barton can see signs that the attacking brand of football he is striving for is emerging.

He said of the squad he has assembled: “I’m really happy. The chairman has backed us.

“He wants to sign quality players, and the fans come out and want to watch good players play good football.

“We are nowhere near the finished product but we want to get the ball down and play.

“We want to play an exciting brand of football and the signs of that are emerging.

“It will take time. It will not be instant but there are flashes of it in all the performances this season.

“Hopefully we can keep building and keep this forward momentum at Fleetwood Town, and try to stay where we are in the table right now.”