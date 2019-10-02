Joey Barton pays tribute to Fleetwood Town defence for their clean sheet at Shrewsbury Town

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton was especially pleased with their clean sheet in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Shrewsbury Town.

It was only the club’s second shutout of the season so far and first in seven games since the 2-0 win against Accrington Stanley in August.

The backline will be put to the test when League One leaders Ipswich Town visit the Globe Arena on Saturday for a game between first and third.

“I thought we’ve been unfortunate in recent weeks,” Barton said.

“It seemed every shot on our goal was going in, even though we limited the opposition to very few opportunities.”

However, as Barton acknowledged, last Saturday’s win was a case of who took their chances when they came along.

Town keeper Alex Cairns was pressed into action to keep the game goalless.

However, Callum Lang’s own goal – as a result of Jimmy Dunne’s header – was followed by second-half strikes from Josh Morris and Paddy Madden to wrap up three points.

“First half, we gave Shrewsbury more chances than any other team over the course of 90 minutes over the season,” Barton said.

“They didn’t take them; they didn’t manage to take advantage of their spell in the game.

“We will always score goals; we’re a threat from set plays and Jimmy Dunne got on the end of that (for Lang’s own goal).

“We’ve got Soutts (Harry Souttar), Jimmy, Ched (Evans) and Wes (Burns) going in.

“We worked hard on the training field, we know it’s somewhere we needed to improve from last year.

“Thankfully it paid off and got us the lead.”