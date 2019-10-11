Joey Barton of Fleetwood Town wins manager of the month award

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton has been named Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for September.

Third-placed Town took 10 points from four unbeaten games last month and scored 10 goals – three in both their away games at Southend United and Shrewsbury Town. Barton said: “It’s really nice that we get outside recognition for the work that we have done.

“The players have been tremendous this season and this award is for all our staff who work hard every day across all our departments.

“I think the award is a big vindication for all of the work that everybody has done and I collect this for everybody at the football club.

“There is a lot of trust in the environment and everybody feels they have a role to play, from the kitchen staff, to the people who do the grass, to the laundry room, everything.

“It’s a really unique club at this moment and I’m proud to be head coach at Fleetwood Town.”

The award provides a positive end to a difficult week for Barton, who attended Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to answer a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Town boss pleaded not guilty and faces trial at Sheffield Crown Court, with an initial hearing next month.

The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel is chaired by Danny Wilson, who said: “Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton and his players have really enjoyed this period of the season .... and with confidence high they will hope to keep the pressure on their promotion rivals.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “The squad that Barton has built this season at Fleetwood has all the makings of a solid League One outfit capable of challenging for promotion.

“The proven talent of Paddy Madden, Josh Morris and Ched Evans gave Fleetwood the edge throughout September as they climbed the table.”

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies said: “The Cod Army sit in third place and are as short as 2/1 for promotion, having been 11/2 at the start of the season. We expect them to stay in the play-off places over the coming months.”

The three other nominated managers beaten to the award by Barton were Gareth Ainsworth (Wycombe Wanderers), Graham Coughlan (Bristol Rovers) and Karl Robinson (Oxford United).