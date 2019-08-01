Joey Barton is pleased with Fleetwood Town’s summer shopping

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton’s summer shopping has not finished yet but he is satisfied after securing a number of their top targets.

Stoke City defender Harry Souttar and Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle have returned on loan to the club.

Paul Coutts, Josh Morris and Danny Andrew all joined on free transfers, while Jordan Rossiter agreed a season-long loan deal from Glasgow Rangers.

Matt Gilks and Peter Clarke have also been on trial, though there are striking spots to be filled after the exits of Ashley Nadesan and Ched Evans.

Barton said: “We have got a couple of irons in the fire, we are not finished yet.

“But if the window was closing tomorrow I would be absolutely delighted with the business we have done.

“People behind the scenes have worked hard in terms of a number of targets for the summer on the board. Pretty much all of them we have managed to acquire. We are really pleased.”