Joey Barton hopes to make history again as Fleetwood Town travel to Blackpool

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton does not expect this afternoon’s Fylde coast derby to be a pretty game due to the Bloomfield Road pitch.

However, he is hopeful of another great spectacle like their last meeting when Town defeated Blackpool for the first time in the league.

Having won 3-2 in October’s reverse fixture, the hope now is to write some more history with a first league win at Bloomfield Road.

Speaking before Good Friday’s 1-1 draw with Peterborough United at Highbury, the Town boss said: “It was a great occasion at our place.

“It obviously helps that we won the fixture.

“Just seeing the political thing of Blackpool and how that has played out makes for a fantastic occasion.

“It is Bank Holiday Monday, hopefully the sun is shining and I look forward to the game.

“I’m not sure it is going to be a total football game judging on the pitch at Bloomfield Road.

“It is a derby match, sometimes all the pretty football goes out of the window and it becomes who wants to win the game on the day.

“We will take a good contingent of fans over there.

“Hopefully the Blackpool fans are out in full force and it makes it a really good Fylde coast derby, a great game and a great spectacle for everyone.”

The Town boss had returned to the dugout on Friday for the first time since the alleged assault on Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel.

Barton did not take the post match press conference with his first team coach, Clint Hill, on duty instead.

Hill had an eventful day when the two sides met earlier in the season, being sent to the stands after an altercation with Blackpool’s Marc Bola.

However, he is glad to see the fans back at Bloomfield Road.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it.

“They have been through the mire, it is good to see them come through that.

“There will be a big crowd there but we will take our fans there and there is a chance to make history.

“Those little moments make you proud and I’m sure the boys will give a good account of themselves.”