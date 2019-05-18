Joey Barton hopes Ashley Nadesan will put pen to paper on a new Fleetwood Town deal

Joey Barton called on Ashley Nadesan to commit to a new deal and prove he wants to be part of what he is building at Fleetwood Town.

The striker, as well as Ross Wallace, has been offered a fresh deal but both are yet to put pen to paper.

Nadesan has been heavily linked with a move to League Two side Crawley Town, a neighbouring club to non-league side Horley Town from whom Town purchased him three years ago.

Speaking before Town’s retained list was published last week, Barton was eager to see Nadesan commit and be a part of his core of players.

Barton also hailed the impact of loanees Ched Evans, Jason Holt, Lewie Coyle, Harry Souttar and James Husband as he looks for more of the same next season.

He said: “We want continuity. We are going to lose loan players who have been very influential for us.

“Ched, Coyley – exceptional – big Harry Souttar was first class when he was here, you had Jason Holt who suffered an injury that ended his season.

“He was brilliant in and around the dressing room, a great team-mate.

“Hubby (Husband) for me, was the most pleasing.

“He was low on confidence; you see him now, he has bedded in and is starting to showcase his talent as a player.

“That is how you have to use the loan market.

“Every one of our loans bar Tommy Spurr, who got injured very early and it was a difficult one to overcome, have been excellent.

“We lost that continuity because they go back to their parent clubs.

“We have a nucleus of a squad that we can build around – Wes Burns, Alex Cairns, Ash Hunter, Ash Eastham, Paddy Madden – and we are hoping we can get Ashley Nadesan to commit and show he wants to be part of what we are doing here.”