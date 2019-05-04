Joey Barton hopeful final day defeat at Wycombe Wanderers is not Leeds United loan star Lewie Coyle's last game for Fleetwood Town

Joey Barton is hopeful that Leeds United loan star Lewie Coyle has not played his last game for Fleetwood Town.

Coyle, 22, captained Town for the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers on the final day of the League One season.

His second loan spell at the club from Championship side Leeds United is now at an end.

But Barton is hopeful that Coyle, who has one more year on his contract remaining at Elland Road, can return for the 2019-20 campaign.

Is that Coyle's last game?

Barton answered: "Hopefully not.

"We would love to keep him.

"He has been outstanding but it could be, because we do not own him at this moment in time.

"If I had a chance I'd love to get him back because he is a credit to his profession, his family and he is first class in everything he does.

"He has been here for two years on-loan now.

"I thought it would be a nice touch before the game to ask Paddy who had captained against Sunderland if we could give it to him.

"I thought it was a nice touch.

"It was us saying to Coyley we hold you in such high esteem that we want you to lead our team today.

"I'm gutted for him that we could not get a victory to add to his superb performance."