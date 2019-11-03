Joey Barton: Fleetwood Town away displays are driving me crazy

Joey Barton has admitted that he is being “driven insane” by Fleetwood’s inconsistent away form in League One.

Town blew a great chance to keep pace with the automatic promotion chasers as they went down 2-1 at bottom club Bolton Wanderers.

Two poor goals proved costly as Fleetwood slipped to fifth in the table, four points behind second-placed Ipswich Town.

“Our away form is killing us,” said Barton in the aftermath of the defeat at the University of Bolton Stadium.

“You can’t give away goals like we gave away at any level of football and expect to win a game.

“My little lad’s under-sevens team would have been disappointed with that.

“It’s becoming a common theme, so clearly we’re going to have a long think about the way we’re defending and playing.

“It’s virtually every other week that we’re talking about an individual error giving the opposition a leg- up or a chance to get back in the game.

“As frustrating as it is for me, it does drive me insane at times because these chances we’re giving away are really, really naive at times.

“The only retort is to get back on the training ground and try to iron out those mistakes.

“If we don’t do that soon we’re going to miss that glorious opportunity because I do feel this division is wide open.”

Two Bolton goals in five minutes around the half-hour mark ultimately handed Keith Hill’s side their second victory on the spin.

Harry Souttar’s woeful back-pass was intercepted by Chris O’Grady, who bundled the ball past Alex Cairns, before Daryl Murphy made it two, rounding the keeper and slotting home from Joe Dodoo’s through- ball.

Fleetwood generally produced the higher-quality football but they couldn’t find a breakthrough until four minutes from time, when substitute Josh Morris drilled home from just outside the box.

At times Barton would clearly like nothing better than to switch from the sidelines on to the pitch in an attempt to swing his team’s fortunes.

The Cod Army boss added: “As a coach I can only take these lads so far.

“If I could go out there and do it for them I would, but for us on the coaching staff those days are gone.

“Credit to Bolton, they’re fighting for their lives and they made it difficult for us, but we’ve got to be cuter.

“We showed the lads what was going to happen but we just didn’t execute on the afternoon.

“And in this game if you give goals away you make the landscape incredibly difficult.

“We kept fighting and that scrapping is admirable, but for me you just can’t get yourself in a situation where you go two goals behind before having to get up off the canvas.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Bolton – they’re in a horrible spot and it would have been easy for them to roll over and die, but they’re making a fist of it and are now becoming competitive. We shot ourselves in the foot here.”