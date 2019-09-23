Joey Barton: Everyone is playing their part in rise of Fleetwood Town

Delighted Fleetwood boss Joey Barton saluted a superb all-round team effort after his side came from behind to see off gutsy Rochdale 2-1 at Highbury.

The visitors struck early through Rekeil Pyke but the Cod Army hit back to win thanks to Danny Andrew’s strike and a classy Ched Evans goal on 87 minutes.

The three points lifted Barton’s side into fourth place in League One, four points behind leaders Ipswich Town.

Barton said: “We’re lucky – we’ve got Ched, Paddy Madden, Ashley Hunter, Josh Morris, Wes Burns and more. It is a team effort, though.

“We have full-backs weighing in with goals, centre-halves getting goals – that’s one thing we did lack last season.

“Yes, it’s nice if your strikers are scoring goals but it’s nice to see us sharing the goals around.

“It’s important to have a 20-goal striker but it’s also important that we’re a threat from set-plays.

“We’re right where we need to be. Everybody in the team is contributing and everybody in the squad is contributing.

“That will always give us the opportunity to have a successful season.”

Barton was stunned to concede early but the result was all that mattered.

He added: “I think it was a really good game. Anyone who came out to see it would have seen two sides trying to play in the same manner.

“Brian (Barry-Murphy, Dale boss) has got his side playing some lovely stuff but I think we were deserved winners.

“Everyone could see how much territory we had, how much possession we had and how many opportunities we created, so we fully deserved the three points.

“We’ve been snuffing teams out this season. I’ve got the stats to back that up but you need to keep clean sheets.

“We’re dominating large parts of games, so when the opposition have that spell on the ball we’ve got to keep the back door closed.

“I’ll take winning 2-1 every game this season, though. I’ve got no problem with that.

“You get nothing for a clean sheet. You have to go out there and score goals to win the game, so credit to our lads again – they’ve dusted themselves down and believed in the quality they’ve got in the group.

“That’s what told today, I thought. We were able to put Ched Evans in there and he led the line brilliantly, while Ash Hunter and Paddy Madden were also able to come into the game.

“If you’re an opposition manager and you see players of that calibre coming on, you know they’re always going to create opportunities.

“It was a real squad effort, though, and I’m so proud of the lads.”