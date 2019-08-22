Joey Barton disgusted by allegations Fleetwood Town player Danny Andrew was abused at Doncaster last weekend and called a "monkey" by a Rovers fan

Joey Barton says he was disgusted by allegations that Fleetwood Town player Danny Andrew was abused at Doncaster last weekend and called a "monkey" by a Rovers fan.

Following Town's 3-2 defeat at the Keepmoat, boss Barton says he was called to speak to referee James Adcock and one of his assistants about abuse directed towards Andrew, who left Rovers to join Town this summer.

The Fleetwood head coach says the full-back was abused by a Doncaster fan and the incident was reported to the FA by the referee.

It is alleged that Andrew, 28, was called a "monkey", a term often used as a racial slur.

Barton says that Andrew, who is white, did not realise the abuse was aimed at him but the match officials felt it was.

Barton said: "I was pulled in the referee's room after the game with Danny Andrew. The referee and the linesman said they had heard a Doncaster fan shout 'monkey' towards Danny.

"Danny said he had heard it but he did not know it was directed at him.

"You go in to support your player. The ref said he would file it with the FA and that is the last I heard of it.

"It is disgraceful; it is disgusting. I get we all want to win but there is a line that seriously needs to be nowhere near crossed."

A spokesperson for Doncaster Rovers said: "We received an allegation from the officials of racial abuse aimed at Danny Andrew. We have looked into this and and have yet to corroborate the claim.

“As a club we actively take part in many initiatives dedicated to equality and abhor discrimination of any kind. We would deal in the strictest possible way with anyone found to act in such a way in the stadium.”

The FA has also been approached for comment.

The family of Fleetwood player Wes Burns contacted police after the same match to report insulting words about the forward on the social media platform Twitter.

Barton believes more should be done to tackle the problem of social media abuse in football.

He said: "I don't think it is something that is specific to race. Usually when it is racial it is flagged up and there is a big public debate about it.

"But I've played in football stadiums for years and you get abused, no two ways about it.

"They say things about your personal life. They say things about your family, things about your parents. Some vile things get said.

"Unfortunately it is not our job as players or staff to police that. There are stewards in the ground, police in the ground. Usually when players take things into their own hands there are ramifications.

"We live in a strange era where people can contact you online. They have social media platforms that are great when used correctly but can be very dangerous if used in an incorrect manner and can very harmful.

"I think we need to rethink the strategy of it. I think that virtually every time somebody misses a chance or something, there are ridiculous, outrageous comments to them online.

"Players are abused online all the time about all different things from their footballing ability to the colour of their skin, and it is just wrong.

"That is unfortunately the social media world we live in. Smarter people than me need to get together and try to do something about it.

"I think there is more accountability, with some people getting arrested for things they have said on Twitter. But there will always be people who can circumvent that with the way they maybe set up their profiles. It is a real difficult situation.

"I'm not someone who can usually be affected by it but I've been on social media for years.

"There are some really nasty things they say about the death of your children. You have to think about the people who are on the other end actually tweeting it.

"There are some people who think they can say whatever they want to people. That is the world we live in.

" Twitter, Facebook, Instagram... they are the only people who can police this because it is their format.

"You kind of have to be able to censor this. It is all online, all traceable. You know where it is coming from.

"Surely they can put a stop to it because a young kid at Chelsea (Tammy Abraham) misses a pen (against Liverpool) and gets racially abused. It is wrong, so wrong. He's had great courage to step up and take an important penalty.

"It is just wrong that that happens in 2019, in what is meant to be a democratic country, in my opinion."