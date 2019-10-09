Joey Barton disappointed that Ipswich Town imposed their style on Fleetwood

Joey Barton is disappointed that his Fleetwood Town side were drawn into Ipswich’s style of play on Saturday.

The head coach congratulated the League One leaders on their 1-0 win but felt his third-placed side did not play to their strengths when the teams met at Highbury.

Barton said: “It’s uncharted territory in many ways for Fleetwood Town, but as a group we still think we can do a lot more and play a lot better.

“We are disappointed that we didn’t play at the level I know we are capable of and we got drawn into their game.

“I’m not knocking Ipswich – they are a good side who play the basics really well. It’s very direct, with a lot of ball in the air and not so much on the ground.

“But when they have Kayden Jackson and James Norwood, who are basically two greyhounds who want to run in behind you, then I don’t blame Paul (Lambert, Ipswich boss) and his team for doing that. I just felt we got caught up in their game.

“We are a passing side, who want to get through you with the ball and with our pace, with the ball mainly on the floor.

“Ipswich were clever and brought us into playing their type of game. They got the spoils but we’ll be back stronger and I can’t wait for the next fixture.”

Joey Barton has been shortlisted for the Sky Bet League One manager of the month award for September.

Town were unbeaten in four league matches last month, collecting 10 points in the process.

Also nominated are Gareth Ainsworth (Wycombe Wanderers), Graham Coughlan (Bristol Rovers) and Karl Robinson (Oxford United). The winner will be announced on Friday.

Joey Barton is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) on a charge of actual bodily harm.

This follows an incident in the tunnel area after Town’s 4-2 defeat at Barnsley in April.

Also involved was Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel, who yesterday left the club following a run of 10 Championship games without a win.

Another manager to lose his job yesterday was Jack Ross at Sunderland, who were due to face Fleetwood this Saturday but postponed the game due to their international call-ups