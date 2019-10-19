Joey Barton believes Fleetwood Town’s loss to Ipswich Town was part of their development

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton wants his side to show what they have learned as they come up against Burton Albion this afternoon.

After falling to defeat against Ipswich Town in their opening game of the month, Town have had to wait to put things right after the Sunderland postponement.

Barton wants the Cod Army to put that Ipswich disappointment into this afternoon’s match.

He said: “It’s part of our learning, we’ve just got to keep improving.

“I do think we could have played a lot better.

“I think we’re disappointed with what we did on the offensive side of it but, also, you’re playing against good opposition and you’ve got to give them credit for that.

“When we play them again, we’ll hopefully give a better account of ourselves.

“They’re a good side, they’re sitting top of the table for a reason.

“It was good to just get a feel for them.

“Usually it takes me one or two games to get a feel for an opposition manager and what they want to do and how they like things to be done.

“It’s a good learning board for me as a coach and for our group of players.

“It’s a real marker post in terms of the work we’ve got to do to make sure we’re in a position to give a good account of ourselves against Burton at the weekend.”

Barton also felt the importance of the Ipswich game shows just how far the club has developed.

“We had a feeling of where we are,” he said.

“The reality of it is, this club when I came here was a club that would change managers, fight relegation and just manage to stay up.

“It wasn’t even thinking about competing with the big teams that would potentially be in the division.

“I don’t think last season we ever really laid a glove; we did well against the top six but we never got ourselves into an early season six-pointer at any point.

“But we had that for Ipswich. The build-up to that was new to us, the feel for our group of players that it’s a big game.

“Although it’s only October, it’s a big game and an important game and it could well decide the destination of where the title goes.

“It was a good learning experience for me as a coach and it’s a good learning experience for our players. That will only stand us in good stead.

“For me, the remit was in three years – and I’m halfway through my tenure – to get a team capable of challenging to get out of this division.

“I think we’re on course for that. We’ve got lots of work to do between now and achieving those goals, but also if we look at where we were and where we are, we’re moving in the right direction.”