Joey Barton aims to add Peter Clarke to his Fleetwood Town squad

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton is hopeful of adding Peter Clarke to his squad before the new season kicks off.

The defender has been on trial at Highbury during pre-season with Town presently depleted in the centre of their defence.

Barton admitted that Clarke hadn’t been the first name on a list of potential signings but that pre-season had changed his mind.

He said: “When you look at who Peter Clarke has played with down the years, every centre-half has got a big money move, so that says he must be doing something right.

“He’s a first-class professional; he was looking for somewhere to train and his reputation in the game is that positive, I said ‘come and train with us.’

“He’s been brilliant since he walked in the building. I never thought when he first came into the dressing room he’d be someone I’d be contemplating signing, but judging him on his performances on a daily basis in training, and the way he’s integrating himself into the group, I think it’s a no-brainer for us to take him, and we’ll be working hard to do that.

“Peter Clarke wants to get to 800 appearances, he’s got that hunger about him, that enthusiasm, a great professional, and our younger players will learn from just watching him perform, his attitude, the way he conducts himself, as are the senior players we’ve brought in, (Paul) Coutts, and I can’t say the other player’s name at the moment; I don’t think it’s officially done.

“But we’ve got to create that culture, we have a lot of younger players developing and I want senior pros around them, showing them the route map.

“If we’re serious about developing our exciting talent, you do need players who’ve played at a higher level showing how to get there.

“We’re always looking to add good characters to our culture and hopefully Peter Clarke will be added to that in the near future.”