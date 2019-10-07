Joey Barton admits Fleetwood Town didn't create enough to topple Ipswich

Joey Barton held his hands up after Fleetwood Town were beaten 1-0 by a hugely impressive Ipswich Town side at Highbury.

Kayden Jackson’s predatory strike just before the hour ended Town’s unbeaten home record this season.

A superbly-organised Ipswich side are the only unbeaten side in League One and are four points clear at the top, seven ahead of third-placed Fleetwood.

Town head coach Barton said: “On the balance of chances created, I think we just have to accept that we didn’t create enough today.

“Ipswich had the better of the opportunities and probably deserved to win. I don’t think they deserved to lose the game anyway.

“We created a couple of half-sniffs late on to nick a draw but that’s the game against one of the top sides in the division.

“You’ve got to take your chances when they present themselves but today Ipswich created better opportunities than we did.

“We’re disappointed but we have to learn these lessons.

“Our lads kept going, although Ipswich missed the chance to put the game to bed from the spot at the end (when Jackson drove a penalty wide).

“But don’t forget they are a financially powerful Championship club in all but name. They’ve got some players in their squad who have spent a large chunk of their careers in the division above and they managed the game out well.

“You have to accept that they are a good side and deservedly sit top of the table.

“To do this on the back of their horrendous campaign last season shows tremendous character as a club and fair play to them.

“Ipswich deserve an enormous amount of credit for the turnaround in momentum they’ve managed to create there.

“Our job now is just to reset ourselves.”

The game was ultimately decided in the 58th minute, when Jackson mopped up after Alex Cairns could only parry Luke Garbutt’s curling 25-yard free-kick.

Barton was clearly disappointed with the manner in which the goal was conceded, though he acknowledged Ipswich had the crucial edge.

“In the first half we thought we were the better side and there wasn’t much in the game,” he added.

“It was scrappy, so at half-time we asked if we could just lift the performance.

“We needed that bit of extra quality but I just don’t think we got that in the second half.

“If anything Ipswich came out the sharper and had the opportunities, and we had to reset ourselves if you like.

“A set-play then decides the game. We have just got to be alive to the follow-in.

“Alex made a good save but we just weren’t live enough to follow it in. They are the fine margins.”