Jim Bentley wants AFC Fylde players to be more ruthless following Stockport County defeat

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley admitted his side paid the price for missed opportunities in their loss against Stockport County.

The Coasters ended 2019 in losing fashion, going down 2-1 to the Hatters at Mill Farm.

They had enjoyed the ideal start when Ryan Croasdale gave them a sixth-minute lead against a County side firmly in the play-off hunt.

However, despite having other opportunities to double their lead before half-time, the Coasters found themselves only one goal ahead at the break.

Their visitors capitalised during the second half with goals from Tom Walker and Dan Cowan eventually seeing the points go to Jim Gannon’s players.

“I think we deserved the lead at half-time,” said Bentley after watching his side’s winless run extended to five league matches.

“You’re hoping the players at the top end of the pitch can dispatch the chances and give you a cushion, but that didn’t happen.

“Whilst it’s still 1-0 they are well in it, and credit to them, they plugged away and got their goals.

“We’re massively disappointed to lose the game, and we should be doing better, but we’re learning all the time.

“We need to be more ruthless at both ends, as on another day, we could have put them to bed.

“We have to take it on the chin. It’s an unfortunate one for us but we need to learn – and learn quickly.”