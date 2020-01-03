Jim Bentley’s message to AFC Fylde squad ahead of FA Cup trip to Sheffield United

AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley has warned some of his players that they may not have done enough to be chosen for this weekend’s FA Cup outing.

Having reached the third round for the first time, the Coasters travel to Premier League side Sheffield United on Sunday.

Blades’ boss Chris Wilder is expected to make a number of changes to their side for the weekend, given they played Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday evening.

The cup offers a welcome distraction from the Coasters’ difficulties in the National League.

Having lost last season’s play-off final, they now sit in the relegation zone following their New Year’s Day defeat against Barrow.

Bentley said after that loss: “There’s a big game coming up but we expect a bit more with regard to people putting themselves under my nose, ready to be selected for the big game on Sunday.

“Sunday is a free hit for me. If you want to be part of it, you should be doing a bit more than you did today.

“We will go there, give it our best shot, and we know what we are coming up against. There’s going to be quality throughout; they will probably make a lot of changes but we will go there and enjoy it.

“Whatever 11 goes out needs to push themselves, enjoy and embrace the challenge like we need to do with every game that comes up between now and the end of the season.”

Defeat to Barrow at Mill Farm made it six league games without a win for Bentley’s players.

They also ended the match with 10 men following a red card for Matty Kosylo late in the second half.

Bentley said: “I expect better from us; I’ve heaped a lot of credit on the lads so far.

“You come to a game against top of the league, at home, and I thought for spells in the first half, we lacked that little bit of desire.

“We looked like we paid them a little too much respect, we didn’t want to get tight to them or win second balls.

“They have been brilliant in that regard so far, they are working hard and there have been some good things there but we expect more.”