Jim Bentley has no ill feeling following Danny Rowe’s request to leave AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley has said there is no bad blood following the transfer-listing of Danny Rowe.

The club’s all-time leading scorer was put on the list at his own request earlier this week, hours before it was announced that Tom Walker had joined the Coasters from Salford City.

Rowe has already been linked with a number of clubs including Ipswich Town, while Fylde have also seen Tyler Forbes opt to move on.

Bentley said: “We respect Danny. He’s been fantastic here but we’ve got to do what’s right by the football club and Danny’s got to do right by himself.

“The club has been keen to keep him over the years and he’s done fantastically well.

“There comes a stage when conversations happen and Danny’s got an ambition to play in the Football League.

“There is no ill feeling. It’s football, it’s disappointing news but it is what it is and we go from there.

“We’ve had a chat, an honest chat. I’ve spoken with his agent, I’ve spoken with Danny.

“We had a meeting with the chairman (David Haythornthwaite) and Danny, and this was the conclusion we came to.

“As manager, I’ve got to make sure – with a big week coming up with three games – that all my energy is in trying to strengthen the squad and trying to win games of football now we know where we stand.”

Coming into Mill Farm is Walker, a player Bentley believes will attract fans with his ability.

He said: “I first saw him a few years back when he played for Bolton against Morecambe in a pre-season match, we liked him then.

“We did have a little nibble at him at the time, then he got into the first-team picture.

“I think he ticks a lot of boxes for us. He’s mobile, energetic, he’s at a good age, we feel he can only get better.

“His stats are better this year than they were last year, he’s on an upward curve.

“He can play a couple of positions and he’s a positive player, one that people are going to like and want to watch.

“As a character, I know him. I’ve spoken to him, I’ve spoken to people that know him,

“I’ve done my research on him. He’s eager and hungry and he wants to do well so he’s perfect for our club.”