Here is the average age of every League One squad - ranked in order from oldest to youngest
They say age is just a number - but what is the average age of all 24 League One teams?
Scroll and click through the pages as we discover the average age of every League One club - ranked oldest to youngest - courtesy of data from TransferMarkt.
1. Wycombe Wanderers
The average age of the Wycombe squad is 27.2
Getty
2. Bristol Rovers
The average age of the Rovers squad is 26.9
Getty
3. Southend United
The average age of the Southend squad is 26.9
other
4. Burton Albion
The average age of the Burton squad is 26.9
Getty
