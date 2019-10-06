Heavy defeats for Blackpool non-league duo Squires Gate and AFC Blackpool

It was a weekend to forget for Blackpool’s non-league clubs as both lost by a four-goal margin.

Luke Evans’ first home game as Squires Gate boss ended in a 5-1 defeat to Irlam, while AFC crashed out of the PlayerMatch.com Cup 4-0 at Emley in the second round.

Gate were two down after 18 minutes in their North West Counties League premier division clash as Marcus Perry (third minute) and Liam Pollitt put the fourth-placed Manchester club in control.

Riccardo Egidi pulled one back for Gate in the 27th minute but Dylan Allan-Meredith restored the two-goal margin just four minutes later.

Perry’s second on 65 minutes and a Charlie Doyle strike after 89 keeps Gate in the bottom two, above Litherland REMYCA on goal difference.

The PlayerMatch.com Cup for first division clubs took AFC to Huddersfield, where they too were 2-0 down inside 20 minutes.

Their first division north rivals Emley took a grip on proceedings courtesy of James Eyles (eighth minute) and Jack Knight (17th).

Robert Bordman wrapped up the victory for the fifth-placed Yorkshiremen with two goals in seven second-half minutes (67 and 74).

Neither Gate nor AFC have a midweek game.