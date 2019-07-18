Harry Souttar rejoins Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan deal from Stoke City

Harry Souttar has rejoined Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan deal from Stoke City.

Souttar, 20, impressed at Highbury on an 11-game loan from the Championship club last term.

And now head coach Joey Barton has signed the towering centre-half for the second time.

With just two senior centre-halves on the books, the recapture of Souttar is a much-needed boost to Town's defence.

Ash Eastham was the only senior centre-back available for Wednesday's 1-0 friendly defeat away to League Two side Port Vale.

Club captain Craig Morgan has missed the last two friendlies due to injury.

Now Souttar has followed in the footsteps of Leeds star Lewie Coyle by rejoining Town.

And Barton says Souttar is important to his side both on and off the pitch.

He said: "We are really pleased to see Harry back with us for the upcoming season.

“He became a really important player in our side towards the end of the season, but was also a really great member of the group with his infectious personality in the dressing room.

“We look forward to seeing him kick on this year and develop further into a key member of the team.”