Harry Souttar of Fleetwood Town can't stop scoring for Socceroos

Fleetwood defender Harry Souttar continued his dream introduction to senior international football with two more goals to boost Australia’s World Cup qualifying hopes.

Following last Thursday’s goalscoring debut in the 5-0 thrashing of Nepal in Canberra, the towering centre-half bagged a brace in Tuesday’s 7-1 success away to Chinese Taipei at the National Stadium in Taiwan.

Souttar, who turns 21 next Tuesday, was also celebrating a brace against Nepal last week only for the second to be adjudged an own goal.

There was no doubting he scored at the double on Tuesday, bagging the Socceroos’ fifth and seventh goals in the 73rd and 88th minutes.

Souttar, who played 90 minutes in both games, is on a season-long loan at Highbury from Stoke City and his only Town goal this season came in the opening-day victory at Peterborough United.

He did score against Accrington Stanley last season, when he enjoyed his first Fleetwood loan stint in the closing months of the campaign. Souttar’s goals have helped to put Australia in a commanding position in their Asian qualifying group, with maximum points from three games and a goal difference of +14.

Their campaign continues away to Jordan next month.

Souttar was born in Scotland, representing that country at junior levels, but has opted to play for his mother’s homeland.

The postponement of last weekend’s match at Sunderland means Souttar has not missed a Fleetwood game while on international duty and he hopes to be in contention for this weekend’s Highbury clash with Burton Albion.

Town keeper Billy Crellin impressed for England Under-20s in Monday’s friendly against the Czech Republic at Peterborough United.

Crellin kept goal in the first half and registered a clean sheet, though the Czechs went on to win 3-0 after the Town keeper was replaced by Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tom McGill.

Fleetwood’s development squad began their Central League campaign with a 3-0 victory over Morecambe at Poolfoot Farm on Tuesday.

All the goals came in the first half from Dan Mooney, Harrison Holgate and Harvey Saunders.