Gossip: Wilshere wanted abroad?

Thursday’s transfer rumours claim Arsenal man attracts a Spanish club...
Daily Mail: Real Betis are confident they can persuade Jack Wilshere to join them once his Arsenal contract expires.
Bein Sports: Gunners boss Arsene Wenger says he will discuss his future with the club at the end of the season.
The Sun: Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie wants to rejoin his former club Feyenoord.
Daily Telegraph: Everton have failed in a fresh approach for Watford manager Marco Silva.
Daily Mail: Manchester City defender Pablo Mari is wanted by Premier League and Championship clubs in January.
Tuttomercatoweb: Former Middlesbrough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli would like Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to coach Italy.
