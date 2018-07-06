Gossip: Wilshere for West Ham?

Friday’s football stories claim midfielder has been offered terms by the Hammers.....

The Sun: West Ham United are close to signing Jack Wilshere and have offered him a three-year deal worth £100,000 a week.

Daily Mirror: Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Daily Mail: Maurizio Sarri is expecting to be confirmed as Chelsea manager at the start of next week.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool target Gelson Martins has agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid.

The Sun: Manchester United are ready to give Jesse Lingard a new contract despite him signing a four-year deal in April.

Daily Mirror: Everton have rejected RB Leipzig’s £12m offer for Ademola Lookman.

The Sun: Fulham have joined the race to sign Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata.

Metro: The father of Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira insists his son will be joining Arsenal this summer.