Gossip: Wilshere for West Ham?

Jack Wilshere has been linked with West Ham
Jack Wilshere has been linked with West Ham
Share this article

Friday’s football stories claim midfielder has been offered terms by the Hammers.....

The Sun: West Ham United are close to signing Jack Wilshere and have offered him a three-year deal worth £100,000 a week.

Daily Mirror: Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Daily Mail: Maurizio Sarri is expecting to be confirmed as Chelsea manager at the start of next week.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool target Gelson Martins has agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid.

The Sun: Manchester United are ready to give Jesse Lingard a new contract despite him signing a four-year deal in April.

Daily Mirror: Everton have rejected RB Leipzig’s £12m offer for Ademola Lookman.

The Sun: Fulham have joined the race to sign Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata.

Metro: The father of Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira insists his son will be joining Arsenal this summer.